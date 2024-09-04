Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Medtronic by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,817,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,357,000 after buying an additional 727,931 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,726,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,040,802,000 after acquiring an additional 346,641 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $775,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $88.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.48. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $90.13. The firm has a market cap of $114.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

