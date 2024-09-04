MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.34

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.34 and traded as low as $3.06. MEI Pharma shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 19,232 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEIP. Brookline Capital Management cut MEI Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Laidlaw lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The company has a market cap of $20.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.09% of MEI Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

