Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRCY. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $37.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.07. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $506,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,944,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,687,579.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $506,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,944,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,687,579.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,340 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $52,916.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,907.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,187 shares of company stock worth $792,982 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Mercury Systems by 18.4% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 526,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 81,826 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 232.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth $526,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 38.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

