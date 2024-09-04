Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Raised by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.7% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,180,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,891,055,000 after purchasing an additional 831,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,299,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,597,382,000 after buying an additional 244,803 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,738,470 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,296,383,000 after buying an additional 1,083,719 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,597,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,799,612,000 after buying an additional 4,379,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $11,285,855,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.41.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.17, for a total transaction of $2,548,605.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,449,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $4,714,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,285,234.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.17, for a total transaction of $2,548,605.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,449,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,082 shares of company stock valued at $202,909,089. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $511.76 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $279.40 and a one year high of $544.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $505.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

