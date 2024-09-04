Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Price Target Lowered to GBX 170 at Berenberg Bank

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.
Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, together its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers extruded wirecut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone colour blends in rustic, dragwire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; prefabricated brick components under the FabSpeed brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various colours and textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.
