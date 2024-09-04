Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Price Target Lowered to GBX 170 at Berenberg Bank

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Michelmersh Brick alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Michelmersh Brick

Michelmersh Brick Stock Performance

Michelmersh Brick Cuts Dividend

Shares of Michelmersh Brick stock opened at GBX 98.50 ($1.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of £92.27 million, a P/E ratio of 985.00 and a beta of 1.04. Michelmersh Brick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.42).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

About Michelmersh Brick

(Get Free Report)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, together its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers extruded wirecut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone colour blends in rustic, dragwire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; prefabricated brick components under the FabSpeed brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various colours and textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.