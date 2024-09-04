Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.74. 6,176 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 4,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Mill City Ventures III Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 million, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 0.25.

Mill City Ventures III Company Profile

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

Featured Stories

