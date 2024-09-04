MIND Technology (MIND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MIND Technology stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. MIND Technology has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MIND Technology in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

