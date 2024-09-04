MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MINDP) Stock Price Down 1.5%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.44. Approximately 29,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 10,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

MIND Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.

