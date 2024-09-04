MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $157.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.17.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,065 shares of company stock worth $22,841,690. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

