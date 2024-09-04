MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MINISO Group Price Performance

MINISO Group stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. MINISO Group has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.18.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is 36.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MINISO Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 3,098.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

