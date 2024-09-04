MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
MINISO Group Price Performance
MINISO Group stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. MINISO Group has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.18.
MINISO Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is 36.79%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MINISO Group Company Profile
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MINISO Group
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.