Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.17

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.17 and traded as high as $11.96. Mistras Group shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 168,830 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mistras Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $348.07 million, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.71.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $189.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.30 million. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mistras Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MG. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

Featured Stories

