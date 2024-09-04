Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,476 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $455.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.68. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

