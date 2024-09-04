MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $129.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.67.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $107.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.30%.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In related news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $213,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 62.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.3% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.