Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Decreased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,135 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Moderna by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $766,810.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,591.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 5,178 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $766,810.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,591.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $2,072,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,457,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,311,416.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,736 shares of company stock worth $44,061,362. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $72.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.67. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moderna from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.79.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

