Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

