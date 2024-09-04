Moog (NYSE:MOG-A) Shares Down 5.3%

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $185.68 and last traded at $186.95. 132,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $197.40.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.83.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services.

