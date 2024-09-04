Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $392.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $359.89.

Shares of HCA opened at $395.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $397.73.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,623.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,623.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,030,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

