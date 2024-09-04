Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 6,110 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.18, for a total value of $1,907,419.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,539,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,289,165.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MORN opened at $312.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.45 and a 12-month high of $330.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $85,814,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,727,000 after purchasing an additional 194,122 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter worth approximately $52,293,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,835,000 after purchasing an additional 160,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 3,164.9% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 129,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,860,000 after acquiring an additional 125,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

