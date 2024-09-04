M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 677.4% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTB. Evercore ISI increased their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.85.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $60,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,184.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $60,786.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at $502,184.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,049. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTB opened at $171.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.65. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $176.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

