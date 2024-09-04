M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 677.4% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $60,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at $502,184.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,699 shares of company stock worth $3,395,049 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.85.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $171.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.77. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $176.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

