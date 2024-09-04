M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $215.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $183.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTB. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of M&T Bank from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.85.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $171.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $176.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.65.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $60,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,184.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,049. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 353,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,546,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.