National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $80.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.49. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.03%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

