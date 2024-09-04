Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 13,726 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $17,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 794.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.
Arrow Electronics Stock Performance
NYSE ARW opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.59. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $136.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.
Arrow Electronics Company Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
