Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 2,850 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of National Beverage worth $19,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 120.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 3,226.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity at National Beverage

In related news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $828,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,879.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $828,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,879.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upped their target price on National Beverage from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIZZ

National Beverage Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $53.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average is $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.84.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $297.32 million during the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 14.83%.

National Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $3.25 dividend. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

National Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.