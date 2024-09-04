Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 46,463 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,463 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $18,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden Road Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.2% in the second quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 52,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 9.4% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,264,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,857,000 after buying an additional 149,680 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the second quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the second quarter worth about $255,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $82.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average is $77.45.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

