Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 854 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $23,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 416.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Republic Services by 424.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,918 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $130,892,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 361,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,681,000 after buying an additional 208,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $205.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.99 and its 200-day moving average is $191.98. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $208.69.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

