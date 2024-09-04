Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 26,038 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $22,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 13,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.9% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 40.1% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.6% during the second quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 3,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $68.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.54. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,321,988. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

