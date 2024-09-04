Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tyler Technologies worth $17,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,691,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,390,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,493,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,501,000 after buying an additional 70,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 107,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,799,000 after buying an additional 69,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

TYL stock opened at $578.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.16 and a 52 week high of $593.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.97. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.93, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total value of $383,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total value of $383,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.97, for a total transaction of $1,467,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,014,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,825 shares of company stock valued at $9,643,553 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

