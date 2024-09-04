Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 163,020 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of BorgWarner worth $20,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 15,883 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 18,640 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 568,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after buying an additional 91,164 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 419.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 66,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 53,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,850,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after buying an additional 216,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $42.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.07.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

