Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 8,025 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $21,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in eBay by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

eBay Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

