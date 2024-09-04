Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,564.3% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $253.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $268.30.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

