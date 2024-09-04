Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,578 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Casey’s General Stores worth $22,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,081,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,498,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 2.0 %

CASY stock opened at $354.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.44 and a twelve month high of $401.07.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

