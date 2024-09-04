Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,821 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $20,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,045,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 409,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,453,000 after acquiring an additional 280,145 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 275,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,081,000 after purchasing an additional 205,057 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $15,637,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of FN stock opened at $220.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $146.65 and a 12-month high of $278.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fabrinet

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 100 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 100 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,195,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,038 shares of company stock worth $9,731,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.