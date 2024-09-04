Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $18,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in WD-40 by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

WD-40 Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $258.35 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $194.09 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.98.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.