Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 33,508 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Skyworks Solutions worth $20,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,747 shares of company stock worth $302,027. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $101.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.39. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.94.

Get Our Latest Report on Skyworks Solutions

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.