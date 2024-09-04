Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,910 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $19,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 162.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 113.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $87.54 on Wednesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $86.39 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

