Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,028 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $23,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.08.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $240,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,997,573.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $240,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,997,573.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,359.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,372 shares of company stock valued at $111,366,433 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $355.07 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $224.64 and a one year high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

