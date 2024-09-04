Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,810 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $20,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.39. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.85.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2255 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

