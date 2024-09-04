Natixis Advisors LLC Has $18.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 176,326 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $18,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 456,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,073,000 after buying an additional 97,465 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,059,000 after acquiring an additional 32,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 34,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.1 %

HIG stock opened at $116.17 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.60 and its 200-day moving average is $102.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

