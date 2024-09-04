Natixis Advisors LLC Has $23.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $23,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 193,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,427,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $194.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.01 and a 200-day moving average of $186.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $201.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.