Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $18,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $192.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.56.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

