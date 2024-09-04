Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 291,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $18,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 246.1% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $160,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $160,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $387,500.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,356.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,472. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE WAL opened at $80.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $83.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.27.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

