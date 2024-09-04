Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $19,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 33.4% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Albany International by 21.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 22.7% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Albany International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Albany International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Albany International Stock Performance

AIN stock opened at $88.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.01. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.17 million. Albany International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

About Albany International

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.