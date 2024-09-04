Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 16,044 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $21,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 188,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 90,296 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

