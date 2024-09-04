Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 18,358 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,358 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $17,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 60,665 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,242,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $111.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $126.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.04 and a 200 day moving average of $113.49. The company has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.