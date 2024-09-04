Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 19,650 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $22,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,116,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $682,475,000 after buying an additional 99,868 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,053,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,809,000 after buying an additional 260,003 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,085,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,099,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,235,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after buying an additional 408,290 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Textron stock opened at $88.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.30. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.13 and a 12-month high of $97.33.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

