Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 3,852 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Hologic worth $22,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hologic by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,529,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,271,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,666,000 after purchasing an additional 87,176 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,934,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,840,000 after purchasing an additional 37,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.51. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $84.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,927.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

