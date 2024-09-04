Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 4,155 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $20,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,720,000 after purchasing an additional 226,720 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,241 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,761,000 after purchasing an additional 311,696 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,751,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,317,000 after purchasing an additional 124,055 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 549,665 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $145.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.23 and a 200-day moving average of $140.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

