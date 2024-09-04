Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 74,980 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,980 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $18,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 101,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 29,637 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Dbs Bank raised HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HSBC opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $45.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.14%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

