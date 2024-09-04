Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 797 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.74% of Azenta worth $20,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Azenta by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Azenta by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Azenta by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Azenta during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Azenta during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.41. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.14 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 23.66%. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

